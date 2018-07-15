Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-05-06-07-08-09-12-13-19-22-24
(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
July 15, 2018 06:11 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-05-06-07-08-09-12-13-19-22-24
(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Comments