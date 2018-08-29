Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 29, 2018 10:29 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

KC-7C-4H-5S-7S

(KC, 7C, 4H, 5S, 7S)

05-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-21-22

(five, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-05-10-11-12-13-15-18-19-22-23-24

(three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-03-07-10-11-15-16-17-19-20-22-24

(one, three, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-08-09-12-14-19-20-21-22-23

(one, two, three, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

3-2-2-8

(three, two, two, eight)

8-9-6-7

(eight, nine, six, seven)

6-4-2-3-7

(six, four, two, three, seven)

1-2-5-9-3

(one, two, five, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

