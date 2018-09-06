These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3C-6C-8C-9C-3D
(3C, 6C, 8C, 9C, 3D)
01-02-04-06-07-08-11-13-16-17-18-19
(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
01-03-04-05-06-08-14-15-16-20-21-22
(one, three, four, five, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-04-06-08-10-14-15-17-18-20-21-22
(one, four, six, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
1-8-7
(one, eight, seven)
3-2-2-0
(three, two, two, zero)
1-0-3-1
(one, zero, three, one)
06-11-13-32-38, Cash Ball: 3
(six, eleven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
6-9-6-9-3
(six, nine, six, nine, three)
7-2-9-8-2
(seven, two, nine, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
Estimated jackpot: $114 million
