Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Morning’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
02-03-04-05-08-09-10-13-14-15-20-22
(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
September 13, 2018 10:16 AM
The winning numbers in Thursday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
02-03-04-05-08-09-10-13-14-15-20-22
(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Comments