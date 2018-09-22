Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $275 million
September 22, 2018 12:54 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $275 million
Comments