These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
KC-QD-KD-2C-9D
(KC, QD, KD, 2C, 9D)
02-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-18-20-23-24
(two, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-18-20-23-24
(two, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-04-05-06-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-24
(two, four, five, six, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-07-09-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-19-22
(four, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
3-4-3-3
(three, four, three, three)
7-7-4-0
(seven, seven, four, zero)
4-4-2-4-7
(four, four, two, four, seven)
6-3-6-4-6
(six, three, six, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $336 million
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
Comments