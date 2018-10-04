Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 04, 2018 09:23 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AH-4D-4H-10H-10S

(AH, 4D, 4H, 10H, 10S)

01-04-07-08-11-15-16-18-20-21-22-23

(one, four, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-05-08-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-24

(one, two, five, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

01-03-04-05-08-09-13-14-16-17-20-23

(one, three, four, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)

4-2-5

(four, two, five)

8-2-6

(eight, two, six)

0-4-1-3

(zero, four, one, three)

8-7-7-8

(eight, seven, seven, eight)

06-08-26-34-42, Cash Ball: 3

(six, eight, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)

8-6-7-9-3

(eight, six, seven, nine, three)

9-3-1-6-3

(nine, three, one, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

  Comments  