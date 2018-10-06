Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Day’ game

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 02:23 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:

02-03-06-09-10-11-12-14-15-18-20-23

