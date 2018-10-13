Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $548 million
October 13, 2018 01:12 AM
