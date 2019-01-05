Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
6-0-8-2
(six, zero, eight, two)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
6-0-8-2
(six, zero, eight, two)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments