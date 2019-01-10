These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
JS-5D-5S-7S-8S
(JS, 5D, 5S, 7S, 8S)
02-03-04-07-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-23
(two, three, four, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
02-03-04-07-08-09-11-15-18-20-22-24
(two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-06-07-11-12-13-14-17-20
(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
1-4-7-6
(one, four, seven, six)
8-3-6-9
(eight, three, six, nine)
05-44-45-47-54, Cash Ball: 3
(five, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
6-0-9-2-1
(six, zero, nine, two, one)
7-2-1-2-2
(seven, two, one, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
