January 10, 2019 09:38 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

JS-5D-5S-7S-8S

(JS, 5D, 5S, 7S, 8S)

02-03-04-07-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-23

(two, three, four, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

02-03-04-07-08-09-11-15-18-20-22-24

(two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-06-07-11-12-13-14-17-20

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

1-4-7-6

(one, four, seven, six)

8-3-6-9

(eight, three, six, nine)

05-44-45-47-54, Cash Ball: 3

(five, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

6-0-9-2-1

(six, zero, nine, two, one)

7-2-1-2-2

(seven, two, one, two, two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

