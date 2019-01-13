Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QD-6D-9H-3S-7S
(QD, 6D, 9H, 3S, 7S)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QD-6D-9H-3S-7S
(QD, 6D, 9H, 3S, 7S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments