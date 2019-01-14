Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-2D-3D-10D-4S
(AC, 2D, 3D, 10D, 4S)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-2D-3D-10D-4S
(AC, 2D, 3D, 10D, 4S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments