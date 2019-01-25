Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Night" game were:
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
#ReadLocal
