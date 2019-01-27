Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments