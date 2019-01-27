Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KC-AD-10C-6S-9S
(KC, AD, 10C, 6S, 9S)
GA Lottery.
