Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 07:10 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

10C-9D-9H-2S-10S

