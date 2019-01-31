Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
10C-9D-9H-2S-10S
(10C, 9D, 9H, 2S, 10S)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
10C-9D-9H-2S-10S
(10C, 9D, 9H, 2S, 10S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments