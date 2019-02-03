Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
GA Lottery.
Comments