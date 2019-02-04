Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
4C-4D-2H-3H-6H
(4C, 4D, 2H, 3H, 6H)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
4C-4D-2H-3H-6H
(4C, 4D, 2H, 3H, 6H)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments