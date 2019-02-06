Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-7-0-8-5
(seven, seven, zero, eight, five)
GA Lottery.
Comments