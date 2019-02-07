Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
0-1-2-5-5
(zero, one, two, five, five)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
0-1-2-5-5
(zero, one, two, five, five)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments