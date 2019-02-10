Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
GA Lottery.
