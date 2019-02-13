Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments