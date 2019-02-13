Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
4-6-4-2
(four, six, four, two)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
4-6-4-2
(four, six, four, two)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments