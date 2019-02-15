These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
KC-QD-2D-7D-10S
(KC, QD, 2D, 7D, 10S)
02-03-05-06-09-11-13-14-18-19-20-22
(two, three, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-04-05-09-12-13-16-19-20-21-22-23
(one, four, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-04-05-09-11-16-17-18-21-24
(one, two, three, four, five, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-03-06-08-09-11-15-18-20-21-23
(one, two, three, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
6-7-4-4
(six, seven, four, four)
4-2-5-7
(four, two, five, seven)
4-1-0-0-4
(four, one, zero, zero, four)
9-8-3-6-6
(nine, eight, three, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $190 million
Estimated jackpot: $260 million
