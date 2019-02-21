Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JC-QD-AH-8C-7D
(JC, QD, AH, 8C, 7D)
GA Lottery.
