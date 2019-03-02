Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
3-1-3-0-7
(three, one, three, zero, seven)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
3-1-3-0-7
(three, one, three, zero, seven)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments