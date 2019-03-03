Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
1-9-6-0-3
(one, nine, six, zero, three)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
1-9-6-0-3
(one, nine, six, zero, three)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments