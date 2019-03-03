Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

March 03, 2019 07:12 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

JH-3C-8C-7D-6S

(JH, 3C, 8C, 7D, 6S)

  Comments  