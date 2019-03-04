Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

March 04, 2019 07:16 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

6C-4D-7H-2S-3S

(6C, 4D, 7H, 2S, 3S)

  Comments  