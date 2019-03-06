Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 01:22 AM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

AH-3C-5C-10C-9H

(AH, 3C, 5C, 10C, 9H)

03-07-08-09-11-12-14-15-18-19-20-21

(three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

02-03-05-06-07-08-12-17-18-20-22-24

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-05-07-09-16-18-19-20-23

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, nine, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

01-02-06-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-23-24

(one, two, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

3-6-3-4

(three, six, three, four)

6-7-5-5

(six, seven, five, five)

5-9-1-0

(five, nine, one, zero)

08-21-30-32-39

(eight, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

0-4-1-5-0

(zero, four, one, five, zero)

9-0-0-9-6

(nine, zero, zero, nine, six)

15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5

(fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

  Comments  