Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
9-7-0-9-6
(nine, seven, zero, nine, six)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
9-7-0-9-6
(nine, seven, zero, nine, six)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments