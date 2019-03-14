Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
6-2-5-5-7
(six, two, five, five, seven)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
6-2-5-5-7
(six, two, five, five, seven)
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-EnquirerSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments