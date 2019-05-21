Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-09-16-19-39
(five, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
GA Lottery.
