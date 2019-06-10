Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-09-22-27-28
(seven, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-09-22-27-28
(seven, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments