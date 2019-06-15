Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
9-1-5-1-9
(nine, one, five, one, nine)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
9-1-5-1-9
(nine, one, five, one, nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments