Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-17-20-27-35
(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $896,000
