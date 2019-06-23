Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-07-28-30-35
(one, seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $199,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-07-28-30-35
(one, seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $199,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments