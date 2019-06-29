Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-3-1-8-9
(seven, three, one, eight, nine)
