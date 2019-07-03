These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-02-03-04-06-07-09-10-12-15-21-22

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-04-06-08-10-12-15-16-18-21-22-24

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-04-05-07-10-13-16-17-18-19-22-24

(two, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

3-2-1-5

(three, two, one, five)

7-5-0-9

(seven, five, zero, nine)

06-08-51-55-57, Cash Ball: 3

(six, eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

4-3-4-6-7

(four, three, four, six, seven)

8-3-6-6-7

(eight, three, six, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $95 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million