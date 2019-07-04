Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
02-03-08-21-30-39
(two, three, eight, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-nine)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
02-03-08-21-30-39
(two, three, eight, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-nine)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments