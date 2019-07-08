These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-03-04-06-08-09-12-15-19-20-22-23

(one, three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

03-04-06-08-09-12-13-14-15-18-22-24

(three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-05-10-11-12-14-15-16-18-20-22-23

(one, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

1-4-8-8

(one, four, eight, eight)

3-3-7-0

(three, three, seven, zero)

07-15-19-45-55, Cash Ball: 3

(seven, fifteen, nineteen, forty-five, fifty-five; Cash Ball: three)

0-7-9-4-0

(zero, seven, nine, four, zero)

1-4-9-6-8

(one, four, nine, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Estimated jackpot: $180 million