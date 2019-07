These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-03-06-07-08-09-12-15-19-20-22-23

(one, three, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-06-08-09-12-15-17-18-21-22-23-24

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, six, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-05-09-10-11-13-14-15-17-19-20-23

(three, five, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

2-5-9-0

(two, five, nine, zero)

7-9-7-9

(seven, nine, seven, nine)

2-6-1-8-2

(two, six, one, eight, two)

3-1-4-5-4

(three, one, four, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

Estimated jackpot: $194 million