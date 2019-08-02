Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-03-06-09-14-16-17-19-20-21-22-24
(one, three, six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-07-08-09-10-12-14-16-19-20-24
(two, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-02-03-07-08-09-10-11-14-16-17-21
(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
9-3-7-5
(nine, three, seven, five)
2-1-9-2
(two, one, nine, two)
07-27-54-57-58, Cash Ball: 3
(seven, twenty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
1-2-6-2-1
(one, two, six, two, one)
6-6-6-9-5
(six, six, six, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
