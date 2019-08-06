These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-03-06-07-09-10-13-17-18-19-22-23

(one, three, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

04-07-08-11-13-14-15-16-18-20-21-22

(four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-05-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-19-22

(three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

3-8-8-4

(three, eight, eight, four)

0-6-7-3

(zero, six, seven, three)

7-0-2-4-3

(seven, zero, two, four, three)

4-2-3-9-5

(four, two, three, nine, five)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $112 million