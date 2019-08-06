Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-03-06-07-09-10-13-17-18-19-22-23
(one, three, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-07-08-11-13-14-15-16-18-20-21-22
(four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-05-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-19-22
(three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
3-8-8-4
(three, eight, eight, four)
0-6-7-3
(zero, six, seven, three)
7-0-2-4-3
(seven, zero, two, four, three)
4-2-3-9-5
(four, two, three, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
