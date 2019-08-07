Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-17-22-35
(six, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $854,000
