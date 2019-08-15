Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-23-25-28-29
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-23-25-28-29
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments