Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-17-18-21-24
(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $804,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-17-18-21-24
(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $804,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments