Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
0-4-7-0-5
(zero, four, seven, zero, five)
Comments