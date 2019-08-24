Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-8-1-8-4
(seven, eight, one, eight, four)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-8-1-8-4
(seven, eight, one, eight, four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments